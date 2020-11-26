WEST BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a house in West Barnstable around 10:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at 897 Main Street (Route 6A) appeared to have started on the outside of the structure. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at West Barnstable house
November 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WHO Says Virus Cases in Europe Are Slowing Down
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Expands Virus Testing for Thanksgiving Week
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Helps Local Food Banks
- Virtual Reality Experience Commemorates Mayflower’s 400th Anniversary
- Massachusetts Gas Prices Decline Slightly
- Bill Supporters Urge Legislature to Pass End of Life Act
- Route 6A in Dennis Undergoing Road Work
- Part-Time Students to Become Eligible for Student Trustee Position
- Trump, U.S. Agency Allow Formal Biden Transition
- Biden Set to Formally Introduce His National Security Team
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Outlines a Safe Thanksgiving
- Baker Launches “Get Back Mass” COVID Safety Campaign
- Sandwich Library Reopens at Temporary Site