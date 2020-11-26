You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at West Barnstable house

Fire breaks out at West Barnstable house

November 25, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a house in West Barnstable around 10:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at 897 Main Street (Route 6A) appeared to have started on the outside of the structure. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

