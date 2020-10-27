YARMOUTH PORT – Fire broke out at the office building of Camp Wingate*Kirkland on Linnell Lane shortly before 9:30 PM Monday evening. The fire appeared to be in the basement and was quickly knocked down. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Yarmouth camp office building
October 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Massachusetts COVID Cases Surpass 1,000 for 3rd Day
- Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston
- Barrett Confirmed as Supreme Court Justice in Partisan Vote
- FBI Investigating Fire Set in Boston Ballot Drop Box
- Senate to Confirm Barrett for Court in Highly Partisan Vote
- Early Vote Total Exceeds 2016; GOP Chips at Dems’ Advantage
- Massachusetts High School Goes Remote After House Party
- MassDOT Hosting Hearing on Proposed Barnstable Shared Use Path
- Supporters of Question 2 Looking for Fairer Elections
- 2021 Rate Hikes Possible for Steamship Authority
- Steamship Authority Offers Free Travel for Veterans on Veteran’s Day
- Record Season For Shark Detections
- Trump Aid Says ‘We’re Not Going to Control the Pandemic’