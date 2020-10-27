You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Yarmouth camp office building

Fire breaks out at Yarmouth camp office building

October 26, 2020

YARMOUTH PORT – Fire broke out at the office building of Camp Wingate*Kirkland on Linnell Lane shortly before 9:30 PM Monday evening. The fire appeared to be in the basement and was quickly knocked down. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

