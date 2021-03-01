You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in basement of Bourne home early Monday morning.

Fire breaks out in basement of Bourne home early Monday morning.

March 1, 2021

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 5 AM Monday morning. The fire at 1 Breakers Drive appeared to have started in the basement and spread to the first floor. All occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

