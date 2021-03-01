BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 5 AM Monday morning. The fire at 1 Breakers Drive appeared to have started in the basement and spread to the first floor. All occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in basement of Bourne home early Monday morning.
March 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- March Blood Drive Dates Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare
- Boys and Girls Club to Open Summer Day Camp Registration Saturday
- Economic Forecast Discusses COVID Business Impacts
- Nantucket And Provincetown Seeking New Solid Waste Management Vendor
- Community Health Center Of Cape Cod To Utilize Recovery Coaches
- Cape Cod Hunger Network Donates Over $63,000 To Help Those in Need
- Cape Women’s Coalition To Host Virtual International Women’s Day Celebration
- Confirmed COVID Case On Steamship Authority’s M/V Eagle
- State Grants Bolster Cybersecurity Across Cape Cod
- 4Cs Offers STEM Opportunities For Teachers Across State
- Cape Symphony Marches Forward With Pandemic Plans
- J&J’s 1-Dose Shot Cleared, Giving US 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine
- Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits Stepping Down