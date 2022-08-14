You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham

Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham

August 13, 2022

EASTHAM – Fire broke out at a residence in Eastham shortly after 8 PM Saturday. The fire at 50 Ridge Road appeared to have started in the basement. All occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from several surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Eastham fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 