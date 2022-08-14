EASTHAM – Fire broke out at a residence in Eastham shortly after 8 PM Saturday. The fire at 50 Ridge Road appeared to have started in the basement. All occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from several surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Eastham fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham
August 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
