FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in a home in Falmouth around 8:30 AM Thursday. Firefighters arrived at 33 Waterside Avenue to find light smoke showing from the roof. All of the occupants including some children safely evacuated. It was quickly determined a fire had started in a closet on the 2nd floor which was quickly doused. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in closet of Falmouth home
May 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- First Bald Eagle Nest Discovered on Cape Cod in More Than 100 Years
- Vacation Home Rental Company Anticipates Influx of Visitors
- Pleasant Bay Community Boating Hopeful They Can Reopen This Summer
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Utilizing New Protocols and Procedures
- Cultural Center Hosting Virtual 5K For The Arts in June
- Cape Cod Community College Launching Online Course for Reopening Businesses
- State Warns of Unemployment Scams
- Canal Chamber of Commerce Calls on Business Owners to Speak Out
- State Reports 1 Additional Coronavirus Death, 6 More Cases on Cape
- UPDATE: Historic SpaceX Launch Postponed Because of Stormy Weather
- Scallop Fishing Off New England to be Limited for Months
- Mass SJC Allows Beer, Wine Sale Ballot Question to Move Forward
- AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents for Second Week in Massachusetts