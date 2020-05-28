You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in closet of Falmouth home

May 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in a home in Falmouth around 8:30 AM Thursday. Firefighters arrived at 33 Waterside Avenue to find light smoke showing from the roof. All of the occupants including some children safely evacuated. It was quickly determined a fire had started in a closet on the 2nd floor which was quickly doused. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

