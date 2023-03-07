COTUIT – Fire broke out in a house in Cotuit around 10:15 AM. The fire reportedly involved a dryer in the basement of the house on Mariner Circle. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and ventilate smoke from the residence. No injuries were reported.
Fire breaks out in Cotuit basement
March 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Marine Expert Applauds Canal Closure to Protect Whales
- Army Corps Engineers Seek Evaluation on Approach Channel Plans
- Falmouth Housing Lottery Application Due March 8
- State Officials Issues Fish Consumption Advisory Due to PFAS
- State Recognizes March As Problem Gambling Awareness Month
- Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure
- Cape Cod Healthcare Holding Blood Drives Throughout March
- Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Work Continues March 7
- Cape Cod Commission, Woods Hole Group Presenting Low-Lying Road Designs
- Maine Lobstermen Have Slower Year Amid Industry Challenges
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Recruits For Twenty-Fifth Year
- Arts Foundation Named Cape Cod’s Official Arts Agency
- OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions