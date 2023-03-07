You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Cotuit basement

Fire breaks out in Cotuit basement

March 7, 2023

COTUIT – Fire broke out in a house in Cotuit around 10:15 AM. The fire reportedly involved a dryer in the basement of the house on Mariner Circle. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and ventilate smoke from the residence. No injuries were reported.

