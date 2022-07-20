You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in downtown Falmouth

Fire breaks out in downtown Falmouth

July 20, 2022



FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in downtown Falmouth around 7 PM Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 140 Main Street (Route 28) to find smoke coming from the two story building. Further investigation discovered a kitchen fire that was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Bob Egan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 