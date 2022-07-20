FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in downtown Falmouth around 7 PM Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 140 Main Street (Route 28) to find smoke coming from the two story building. Further investigation discovered a kitchen fire that was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Bob Egan/CWN
Fire breaks out in downtown Falmouth
July 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
