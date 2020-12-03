You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in front of Provincetown pizzeria

Fire breaks out in front of Provincetown pizzeria

December 2, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – Fire broke out in front of Spiritus Pizza at 190 Commercial Street in Provincetown shortly before 9 PM Wednesday evening. The fire reportedly involved a trash bin and fence. Police evacuated an adjacent apartment as a precaution. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading to any structures. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

