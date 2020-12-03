PROVINCETOWN – Fire broke out in front of Spiritus Pizza at 190 Commercial Street in Provincetown shortly before 9 PM Wednesday evening. The fire reportedly involved a trash bin and fence. Police evacuated an adjacent apartment as a precaution. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading to any structures. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in front of Provincetown pizzeria
December 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
