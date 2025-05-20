You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in garage in Chatham

Fire breaks out in garage in Chatham

May 20, 2025

CHATHAM – Fire broke out in a garage in Chatham about 11:30 AM Tuesday. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the detached garage on Kendrick Road. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Chatham fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 