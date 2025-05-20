CHATHAM – Fire broke out in a garage in Chatham about 11:30 AM Tuesday. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the detached garage on Kendrick Road. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Chatham fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in garage in Chatham
May 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
