Updated: Fire breaks out in garage in Eastham

EASTHAM – Fire broke out in a garage in Eastham late Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the area of 95 South Sunken Meadow Road shortly after 5 PM. Because of multiple calls, mutual aid from Orleans and Wellfleet responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Eastham Fire tells Cape Wide News that they received a 911 call for smoke coming from a large, 2 story gambrel style garage. Police arrived soon after and reported a fire on the first floor with an apartment above.

Due to numerous calls going on at the time and the hot, humid conditions, mutual aid was requested. This brought the assistance of Orleans, Wellfleet, Harwich and Brewster with an ambulance from Truro.

Crews quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire but had a hard time exposing small pockets of fire in the walls and the upstairs apartment. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 2 hours until the fire was declared out. No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.