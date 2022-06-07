CENTERVILLE – Fire broke out in the attached garage of a house in Centerville just after midnight. Firefighters found smoke in the garage at the residence in the 200 block of Ansel Howland Road. Hyannis firefighters responded to the scene while Cotuit and West Barnstable covered the Centerville stations. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in garage of Centerville house
June 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Democrats Gather for State Party Convention
- Ringo Starr Gets Honorary Degree from Boston Music School
- Agreement Reached for Joint Base Cape Cod Water Systems
- Cape Cod Schools Hold Graduation Ceremonies
- State Officials Release Tips to Prepare for Hurricane Season
- Agreement Reached to Protect Whales Amid Marine Solar Projects
- Voting Advocacy Groups Push To Permanently Extend Early Voting, Vote-By-Mail
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Budget For Fiscal Year 2023
- Families of Uvalde, Buffalo Victims to Testify in Congress
- Camp Edwards to Hold Prescribed Burn Monday
- Biden Appeals for Tougher Gun Laws: ‘How Much More Carnage?’
- Democrats, Republicans Fight to a Redistricting Stalemate
- Beach Expert Explains Why Cape Cod Spot Made Top 10 List