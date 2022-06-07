You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in garage of Centerville house

Fire breaks out in garage of Centerville house

June 7, 2022

CENTERVILLE – Fire broke out in the attached garage of a house in Centerville just after midnight. Firefighters found smoke in the garage at the residence in the 200 block of Ansel Howland Road. Hyannis firefighters responded to the scene while Cotuit and West Barnstable covered the Centerville stations. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

