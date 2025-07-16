ORLEANS – A fire broke out in a greenhouse in Orleans shortly after 3:30 PM Wednesday. Fire crews responded to 50 Tar Kiln Road and were able quickly knockdown the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in greenhouse in Orleans
July 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
