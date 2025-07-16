You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in greenhouse in Orleans

Fire breaks out in greenhouse in Orleans

July 16, 2025

ORLEANS – A fire broke out in a greenhouse in Orleans shortly after 3:30 PM Wednesday. Fire crews responded to 50 Tar Kiln Road and were able quickly knockdown the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 