Fire breaks out in house in Hyannis

February 11, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a home in Hyannis around 3 PM. Firefighters were called to 322 Old Strawberry Hill Road to discover a fire in the bedroom of the ranch style house which was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

