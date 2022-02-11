HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a home in Hyannis around 3 PM. Firefighters were called to 322 Old Strawberry Hill Road to discover a fire in the bedroom of the ranch style house which was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in house in Hyannis
February 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
