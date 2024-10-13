You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in house in Sandwich

October 13, 2024

SANDWICH – Fire broke out in a house in Sandwich shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters were called to Route 130 just south of Snake Pond Road to find smoke coming from the building. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. All occupants were able to get out of the structure and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

