HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Hyannis shortly after 1 PM Thursday. The fire at 24 Brookshire Road appeared to have started in the basement. There were no reports of injuries. Yarmouth firefighters assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Hyannis home
August 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
