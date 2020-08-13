You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Hyannis home

Fire breaks out in Hyannis home

August 13, 2020

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Hyannis shortly after 1 PM Thursday. The fire at 24 Brookshire Road appeared to have started in the basement. There were no reports of injuries. Yarmouth firefighters assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

