HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a storage trailer behind Itz A Party and Home Depot in Hyannis Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:30 PM, the Hyannis and Barnstable fire departments responded to the scene where a storage trailer and the surrounding woods were involved. Firefighters had to saw to open the rear end of the trailer to facilitate extinguishment The trailer appeared to be full of cardboard boxes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Fire breaks out in storage trailer behind Festival Plaza in Hyannis
August 23, 2020
