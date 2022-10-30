TRURO – Fire broke out at a condo unit in Truro. Fire crews were called to 174 Shore Road (Route 6A) just after noon Sunday. The kitchen fire was mostly knocked down but mutual aid was requested to assist in checking for fire extension in some cabinets. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Truro condo building
October 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
