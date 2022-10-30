You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Truro condo building

Fire breaks out in Truro condo building

October 30, 2022

AAP/CWN

TRURO – Fire broke out at a condo unit in Truro. Fire crews were called to 174 Shore Road (Route 6A) just after noon Sunday. The kitchen fire was mostly knocked down but mutual aid was requested to assist in checking for fire extension in some cabinets. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

