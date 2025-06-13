Fire breaks out in vintage car in Mashpee

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Fire: Thursday afternoon, a car caught fire at the junction of Wadding Place and Brights Cove. Sadly a beautiful classic car was damaged.
Editor’s note: The photo appears to show a 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury convertible.
