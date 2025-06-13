You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in vintage car in Mashpee

Fire breaks out in vintage car in Mashpee

June 12, 2025

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Fire: Thursday afternoon, a car caught fire at the junction of Wadding Place and Brights Cove. Sadly a beautiful classic car was damaged.

Editor’s note: The photo appears to show a 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury convertible.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 