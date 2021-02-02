YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth around 11:30 PM Monday. The fire at 37 Taft Road appeared to have started in the basement and spread up to the 1st floor. One civilian was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents.
Fire breaks out in Yarmouth home
February 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
