HYANNIS – A fire was reported at Cape Cod Commercial Linen Service at 880 Attuck’s Lane around 4:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building and called for additional manpower to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out of Hyannis laundry building
December 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
