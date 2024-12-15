You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out of Hyannis laundry building

December 15, 2024

HYANNIS – A fire was reported at Cape Cod Commercial Linen Service at 880 Attuck’s Lane around 4:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building and called for additional manpower to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

