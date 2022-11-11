You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building

Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building

November 10, 2022

HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

