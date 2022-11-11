HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building
November 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
- LISTEN: Buckley Talks Sheriff Win and Future of Office
- Falmouth Announces Fall Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Senior Environment Corps Conducting Home Radon Testing
- Swish Foundation Announces Annual Basketball Tournament
- Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility
- Virtual Job Fair Aims to Connect New England Employers, Job Seekers
- Roadwork Continues on Highbank Road in Yarmouth
- Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training
- Champ Homes Receives Transitional Housing Grants
- Massachusetts Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
- Bill Keating Wins Re-Election to U.S. House
- Military Support Event Providing Coats to Veterans