HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Beth Lane in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM Sunday. Barnstable Police arrived first and advised a small fire was burning on the outside of the house. Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t gotten into the basement. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out on exterior of Hyannis house
September 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
