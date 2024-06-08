You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire causes extensive damage to Plymouth home

Fire causes extensive damage to Plymouth home

June 8, 2024

PLYMOUTH – A fire caused extensive damage to a home on Cliff Street in Plymouth late Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A Bourne fire engine responded to cover an empty Plymouth fire station while crews battled the two-alarm blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

