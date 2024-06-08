PLYMOUTH – A fire caused extensive damage to a home on Cliff Street in Plymouth late Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A Bourne fire engine responded to cover an empty Plymouth fire station while crews battled the two-alarm blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire causes extensive damage to Plymouth home
June 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Dr. Beach Says Booming Seals Add a New Challenge for Swimmers: Sharks
- Forbes Ranks Cape Cod 5 Among World’s Best Banks
- Mashpee School Committee Discusses Recent Incidents
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Dial-A-Ride Anywhere on Cape, New Cape Train Options, and More with CCRTA
- Endangered Whales Remain In Regional Waters Beyond Expiry Of Current Seasonal Protections
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidances For Summer Months
- Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced
- Mass Maritime Academy Receives Grant For Helicopter Escape Training
- Sandwich To Sell The Remaining Planks Of The Old Boardwalk On Saturday
- Barnstable County Officials Urge Senator Warren to Not Approve Joint Base Gun Range Funding Extension
- VIDEO: For the month of June the CapeFlyer is offering a reduced rate!
- 102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak
- New Piping Plover Closure At Mid-Cape Beach