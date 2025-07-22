JOINT BASE CAPE COD – For the second time in recent days, firefighters responded to Joint Base Cape Cod for a reported brush fire. About a quarter acre of brush was reported burning near the power lines around 3:30 PM Tuesday afternoon. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire crews battle brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod
July 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
