You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews battle brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod

Fire crews battle brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod

July 19, 2025

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Fire crews battled a brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Mutual aid tankers were called to the scene to get ample water to douse the flames. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 