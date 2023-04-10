You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews battle extensive brush in Falmouth

Fire crews battle extensive brush in Falmouth

April 10, 2023

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to battle extensive brush that caught fire in Sandwich. The call came in around 4 PM off Tarragon Drive off the Service Road. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Sandwich fire stations. Crews were able to keep the flames from any of hte houses in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

