CAPE COD – Local firefighters are being kept busy Saturday with multiple brush fires as breezy dry conditions continue. A permitted fire got out of control off High Street in West Barnstable. Another significant brush fire was reported off New Boston Road in Dennis where water problems hampered initial efforts to get the fire under control. Fires were also reported in Brewster, Centerville, Chatham and Yarmouth.
Fire crews busy with multiple brush fires
April 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
