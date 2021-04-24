You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews busy with multiple brush fires

Fire crews busy with multiple brush fires

April 24, 2021

CAPE COD – Local firefighters are being kept busy Saturday with multiple brush fires as breezy dry conditions continue. A permitted fire got out of control off High Street in West Barnstable. Another significant brush fire was reported off New Boston Road in Dennis where water problems hampered initial efforts to get the fire under control. Fires were also reported in Brewster, Centerville, Chatham and Yarmouth.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , , , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 