CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) responded to a natural gas leak off Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the Bell Tower Mall. According to reports, a pickup truck struck a generator severing a gas line. No injuries were reported but a portion of the Bell Tower parking lot was cordoned off as a precaution until National Grid could secure the leak.
Fire crews called to gas leak after pickup strikes generator in Centerville
May 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
