You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews called to gas leak after pickup strikes generator in Centerville

Fire crews called to gas leak after pickup strikes generator in Centerville

May 1, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) responded to a natural gas leak off Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the Bell Tower Mall. According to reports, a pickup truck struck a generator severing a gas line. No injuries were reported but a portion of the Bell Tower parking lot was cordoned off as a precaution until National Grid could secure the leak.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 