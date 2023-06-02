EASTHAM – Fire crews from several towns were responding to a house fire in Eastham. The call came in about 6 PM Friday on Circle Drive. Flame and smoke were visible on arrival. According to reports, all occupants escaped safely.
CWN will update this story as details become available.
Fire crews respond to house fire in Eastham
June 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
