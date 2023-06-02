You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire crews respond to house fire in Eastham

Fire crews respond to house fire in Eastham

June 2, 2023

EASTHAM – Fire crews from several towns were responding to a house fire in Eastham. The call came in about 6 PM Friday on Circle Drive. Flame and smoke were visible on arrival. According to reports, all occupants escaped safely.
