Video: Fire crews work to douse brush fires in Orleans and Yarmouth

ORLEANS – Firefighters from Orleans were joined by crews from Chatham and Brewster in quickly getting a brush fire under control. The fire broke out on Richardson Lane off Rock Harbor Road around noon. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.



YARMOUTH – About 2:30 PM, a brush fire was reported off Route 6 just west of Exit 75 (old exit 8). Traffic delays were reported as one lane was closed. The fire appeared to be off the highway in the median along the railroad tracks. Dense smoke left motorists in near zero visibility as captured by viewer video.



ya041021 Route 6 brush fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

