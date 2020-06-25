EASTHAM – Fire damaged the exterior of a home in Eastham around 6 PM Thursday. The fire on Sandy Hill Lane appeared to have been confined to the outside staircase and some shingles. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages exterior of Eastham home
June 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- No Additional Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death Reported on Cape
- Applications for Jobless Aid Fall to Still-High 1.48 Million
- 7th Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts Celebration Includes Cape Recipients
- National Seashore Officials Outline Safety Measures for Summer
- Hyannis Street Paving Scheduled for This Week
- Barnstable Clean Water Coalition Hosting Virtual Open House
- State Launches Crisis Counseling Program
- Provincetown Creating ‘Community Ambassador Program’
- Attorney General Issues Advisory for Auto Dealers
- Yarmouth Residents Approve First Phase of Sewer Project
- Cape Sees No Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 2 More Cases
- Cape Cod Healthcare Opens Drive-Through Testing Facility at Falmouth Hospital
- AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents This Week