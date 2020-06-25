You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages exterior of Eastham home

Fire damages exterior of Eastham home

June 25, 2020

EASTHAM – Fire damaged the exterior of a home in Eastham around 6 PM Thursday. The fire on Sandy Hill Lane appeared to have been confined to the outside staircase and some shingles. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

