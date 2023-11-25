YARMOUTH – A fire consumed one vehicle and damaged at least two others in Yarmouth. It happened sometime after 3 PM Saturday at the Yarmouth Commons apartments. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation
Fire damages at least three cars in Yarmouth
November 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
