Fire damages at least three cars in Yarmouth

November 25, 2023

YARMOUTH – A fire consumed one vehicle and damaged at least two others in Yarmouth. It happened sometime after 3 PM Saturday at the Yarmouth Commons apartments. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation

