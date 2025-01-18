You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages Barnstable apartment building

Fire damages Barnstable apartment building

January 17, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A fire was reported at the Village Green Apartments at 767 Independence Drive in Barnstable shortly before 9 PM Friday. The fire appeared to be confined to an exterior wall of the complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 