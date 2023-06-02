BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a building at the Festival Plaza complex off Iyannough Road (Route 132) about 5:30 PM. It appeared an exterior fire spread to a building in the rear of the complex that was formerly an Outback Steakhouse. The fire activated the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages building at Festival Plaza in Barnstable
June 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Truro Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Firearms
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Dredge Program Sees Big Boost
- Main Street Chatham Closed Friday
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Annual Meeting on June 6
- Barnstable County Unveils ARPA Grant Money Winners
- Ruling Clears Way for Purdue Opioid Settlement, Protects Sacklers from Lawsuits
- Nantucket Police Chief Search Seeks Community Input
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Stephen Leatherman at Florida International University
- Senate Budget Includes $50M Borrowing Increase for Steamship Authority
- First Fridays Events to Begin on Main Street in Hyannis
- Nantucket Officials Seek Feedback on Transportation Plan
- As Summer Begins, Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Skin Health