Fire damages building at Festival Plaza in Barnstable

June 2, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a building at the Festival Plaza complex off Iyannough Road (Route 132) about 5:30 PM. It appeared an exterior fire spread to a building in the rear of the complex that was formerly an Outback Steakhouse. The fire activated the building’s sprinkler system. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

