FALMOUTH – A fire was reported at a condo complex in Falmouth about 8:30 PM Friday. The fire at Megansett Shores on County Road reportedly started on a stove. Firefighters checked for possible fire extension to the attic. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages condo in Falmouth
June 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
