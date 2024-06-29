You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages condo in Falmouth

Fire damages condo in Falmouth

June 28, 2024

FALMOUTH – A fire was reported at a condo complex in Falmouth about 8:30 PM Friday. The fire at Megansett Shores on County Road reportedly started on a stove. Firefighters checked for possible fire extension to the attic. Further details were not immediately available.

