Fire damages cottage in Sandwich

Fire damages cottage in Sandwich

September 19, 2021

SANDWICH – Fire broke out in a small cottage in Sandwich shortly after 9:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters were called to 59 Ploughed Neck Road. The fire reportedly started in a bathroom and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

