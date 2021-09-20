SANDWICH – Fire broke out in a small cottage in Sandwich shortly after 9:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters were called to 59 Ploughed Neck Road. The fire reportedly started in a bathroom and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages cottage in Sandwich
September 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
