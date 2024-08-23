HARWICH – A fire damaged the rear deck of a residential structure in Harwich Friday afternoon. Officials responded to 333 Route 28 sometime after 1:30 PM. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Firefighters checked to make sure the flames hadn’t spread inside the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages deck of Harwich residential structure
August 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
