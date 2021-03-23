You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages deck of home in Hyannis

March 23, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighter were called to a house on Lewis Bay Road across from Cape Cod Hospital about 3 PM Tuesday. A fire had broken out on the deck of the home. The fire had been knocked down when crews arrived but a line was stretched and firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported.

