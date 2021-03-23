HYANNIS – Firefighter were called to a house on Lewis Bay Road across from Cape Cod Hospital about 3 PM Tuesday. A fire had broken out on the deck of the home. The fire had been knocked down when crews arrived but a line was stretched and firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages deck of home in Hyannis
March 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
