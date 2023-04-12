BOURNE – Fire damaged the deck of a house in Bourne Wednesday morning. A brush fire appeared to spread to the deck of the house on Edith Avenue about 7:15 AM. Residents had knocked down the flames when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. It was reported that careless disposal of smoking materials may have started the fire. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect Wednesday for critical fire spread danger conditions.
Fire damages deck of house in Bourne
April 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Receiving Unexpectedly Low Opioid Settlement Sum
- Cape Cod Canal Tidal Energy Testing Starts April 12
- 2023 Seaside Le Mans Beneficiaries Named
- Massachusetts House Speaker Unveils $654M Tax Relief Plan
- Yarmouth to Hold Wastewater Question and Answer Session
- Alcoholic Beverages To Be Banned In-Season On Cahoon Hollow Beach
- Provincetown Prepares for May 9 Election
- Concrete Repairs To Begin On Blish Point Boat Ramp
- Registration Open for Inaugural Second Summer Cycle Event
- First Ocean Fish Farm Proposed for East Coast Off New England
- State Stockpiling Abortion Drugs Amid Potential Restrictions
- Right Whale Remains Entangled After Second Rescue Attempt
- Survey: Staff Shortages Could Push Mass. Nursing Facilities to Capacity