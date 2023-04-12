You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages deck of house in Bourne

Fire damages deck of house in Bourne

April 12, 2023

BOURNE – Fire damaged the deck of a house in Bourne Wednesday morning. A brush fire appeared to spread to the deck of the house on Edith Avenue about 7:15 AM. Residents had knocked down the flames when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. It was reported that careless disposal of smoking materials may have started the fire. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect Wednesday for critical fire spread danger conditions.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 