You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages deck of house in Hyannis

Fire damages deck of house in Hyannis

January 28, 2022

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to 105 Franklin Avenue in Hyannis about 10 AM Friday. A fire reportedly broke out on the deck of the house. Crews were able to put out the flames and prevent the fire from getting inside the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 