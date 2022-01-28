HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to 105 Franklin Avenue in Hyannis about 10 AM Friday. A fire reportedly broke out on the deck of the house. Crews were able to put out the flames and prevent the fire from getting inside the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages deck of house in Hyannis
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
