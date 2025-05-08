You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages exterior of house in Bourne

Fire damages exterior of house in Bourne

May 8, 2025

BOURNE – Fire damaged the exterior of a house in Bourne Thursday afternoon. An alert neighbor spotted the flames on Millbrook Road off County Road about 2:30 PM. Firefighters arrived to find fire on an exterior wall. Once doused, crews checked for extension into the interior of the home. No injuries were reported.

Bourne Firefighters/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 