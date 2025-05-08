BOURNE – Fire damaged the exterior of a house in Bourne Thursday afternoon. An alert neighbor spotted the flames on Millbrook Road off County Road about 2:30 PM. Firefighters arrived to find fire on an exterior wall. Once doused, crews checked for extension into the interior of the home. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages exterior of house in Bourne
May 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fall River Diocese Congratulates New Pope Leo XIV, Regional Celebration Planned
- The Latest: Robert Prevost of the United States is named Pope Leo XIV
- Falmouth Holding Meeting On Contaminated Baseball Fields
- Larceny And Vandalism Case In Plymouth Under Investigation
- Supreme Court Doesn’t Take Vineyard Wind Case
- Free Fares Coming to Cape Cod RTA
- Oil Drilling and Expanded Fishing, Trump Lays Plans for Gulf of Maine
- Sandwich Police Asking Public To Follow Noise Ordinances
- ASICS Falmouth Road Race Registration Open
- Emergency Sewer Repair Closes Hyannis Road, Hy-Line Access Impacted
- After Years of Delays, REAL ID Enforcement Begins
- Kerry Kennedy Writing ‘Intimate’ Book About her Mother, Ethel Kennedy
- Cape Water Protection Fund Awards New Round Of Subsidies