Fire damages exterior of house in Hyannis

June 21, 2024

HYANNIS – A fire damaged the exterior of a house in Hyannis sometime after 7 PM Friday. Barnstable Police arrived at 163 Spring Street and used extinguishers to knock down the flames on the porch. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the wall of the house. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

