Fire damages garage in Sandwich

Fire damages garage in Sandwich

June 24, 2024

SANDWICH – A fire damaged the garage of a house in Sandwich late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a Green House Road residence around 11:10 AM. The fire was quickly extinguished. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

