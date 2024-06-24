SANDWICH – A fire damaged the garage of a house in Sandwich late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a Green House Road residence around 11:10 AM. The fire was quickly extinguished. One person was evaluated by EMTs at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages garage in Sandwich
June 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim
- State House Passes Maternal Health Care Bill Expanding Non-Hospital Childbirth Options
- Barnstable Commissioners Voice Support For Regional Housing Strategy
- VIDEO: Canal Bridges Reconstruction Vital to Avoiding “Economic Armageddon”
- Federal Officials Issue Draft Report on Offshore Wind Off Outer Cape
- AAA Projects Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day
- County Commissioner Says PFAS Is A Priority
- CCRTA To Expand SmartCART Ride-Hailing Service On Monday
- Cape Cinema Returns Thanks to Community Support
- Senator Moran Offers Assistance To Family Of Injured Cape Firefighter
- Dennis Enforcing New Beach Rules On Fourth Of July
- Attorney General Finds Open Meeting Violations In Sandwich
- Cape Cod Leaders Concerned About Reduced Coast Guard Staffing