Fire damages home in Falmouth

February 23, 2020


FALMOUTH – Fire damaged a home in Falmouth shortly after 2 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to 60 Nickerson Street. According to reports, a person was using a torch on the outside of the structure which may have ignited the blaze. The fire was quickly knocked down and crews checked to make sure it hadn’t spread inside the building. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

