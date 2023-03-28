You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Brewster

Fire damages house in Brewster

March 28, 2023

BREWSTER – A fire was reported at a house in Brewster around 2 PM. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Pinewood Drive to fine a fire in the living room which was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Further details were not immediately available.

