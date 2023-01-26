FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in a home in Falmouth around 3:40 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Abbie’s Lane to find flames visible. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages house in Falmouth
January 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
