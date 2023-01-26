You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Falmouth

January 26, 2023

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in a home in Falmouth around 3:40 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Abbie’s Lane to find flames visible. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

