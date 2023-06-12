FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Falmouth around 7:45 AM Monday. Smoke was visible on arrival and crews determined a clothes dryer had caught fire in the basement. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages house in Falmouth
June 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
