You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Falmouth

Fire damages house in Falmouth

June 12, 2023

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Falmouth around 7:45 AM Monday. Smoke was visible on arrival and crews determined a clothes dryer had caught fire in the basement. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 