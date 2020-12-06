ONSET – Fire heavily damaged a house in Onset late Sunday. Firefighters found smoke and fire showing from 23 12th Street when they arrived sometime after 5 PM. No injuries were reported. An engine from Bourne Fire covered the Onset fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire damages house in Onset
December 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
