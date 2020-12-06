You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Onset

December 6, 2020

ONSET – Fire heavily damaged a house in Onset late Sunday. Firefighters found smoke and fire showing from 23 12th Street when they arrived sometime after 5 PM. No injuries were reported. An engine from Bourne Fire covered the Onset fire station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

