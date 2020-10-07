HYANNIS – A fire damaged the Speedway/Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road at Yarmouth Road in Hyannis shortly before 7 PM. The fire appeared to have started outside and spread to a wall before being knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Fire damages Hyannis convenience store
October 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- BHS Principal Patrick Clark Suffers Cardiac Event After Being Put on Leave
- Baker-Polito Administration Announces Continued Efforts to Support Older Adults
- Farmers to Families Food Distributions Will Continue This Month
- National Grid Road Work in Dennis Begins Wednesday
- Barnstable County Correctional Facility Reports No Inmate COVID-19 Cases
- Hyannis Water System Honored by the New England Water Works Association
- Barnstable County Increases Electric Vehicle Fleet, Adds Charging Stations
- State Confirms 2nd Nantucket Virus Death Since Friday
- Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks until After Election
- Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies of Cancer at 65
- WHO: 10% of World’s People May Have Been Infected with Virus
- CDC Says Coronavirus Can Spread Indoors in Updated Guidance
- Hundreds of Regal Cinemas Movie Theaters to Close