Fire damages Hyannis convenience store

October 7, 2020


HYANNIS – A fire damaged the Speedway/Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road at Yarmouth Road in Hyannis shortly before 7 PM. The fire appeared to have started outside and spread to a wall before being knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

