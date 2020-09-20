DENNIS – Fire damaged the exterior of a home in Dennis late Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Mayfair Road. The homeowner was able to extinguish most of the fire before they arrived. Investigators are checking if careless disposal of smoking materials may have sparked the fire. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages outside of Dennis home
September 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
